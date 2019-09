The Cubs announce Joe Maddon is not returning as manager. https://t.co/AuGWauUvsp — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) September 29, 2019

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- The Cubs announced Sunday morning that Joe Maddon will not return as the team's manager, according to ESPN In five seasons under Maddon, the Cubs made the playoffs four times, including the team's first World Series win in 108 years in 2016.