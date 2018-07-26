Cubs' Kris Bryant going back on the disabled list

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is heading back to the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.
The team announced the move, which is retroactive to July 24, before Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. Infielder David Bote was called up from Triple-A Iowa and was in the lineup at second base. Ian Happ took Bryant's normal spot at third base.
Bryant, 26, originally hurt his shoulder on a slide and didn't play from June 22 to July 11.
Since coming off that DL stint, he started nine games before aggravating his shoulder on a swing Monday night. He has missed the past two games.
Bryant is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs this season.
Bote was batting ninth in the lineup, with manager Joe Maddon putting the pitcher, Tyler Chatwood, in the eighth spot.
Bote was at second becauseJavier Baez was not in the Cubs starting lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday's game when Steven Souzaslid into his knee. Baez pinch hit Wednesday, beating out an infield hit and limping into second on a bad throw. He left the game, but Chatwood ran for him and scored the winning run.
