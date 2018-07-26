SPORTS
espn

Cubs' Kris Bryant going back on the disabled list

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is heading back to the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.

The team announced the move, which is retroactive to July 24, before Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. Infielder David Bote was called up from Triple-A Iowa and was in the lineup at second base. Ian Happ took Bryant's normal spot at third base.

Bryant, 26, originally hurt his shoulder on a slide and didn't play from June 22 to July 11.

Since coming off that DL stint, he started nine games before aggravating his shoulder on a swing Monday night. He has missed the past two games.

Bryant is batting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs this season.

Bote was batting ninth in the lineup, with manager Joe Maddon putting the pitcher, Tyler Chatwood, in the eighth spot.

Bote was at second becauseJavier Baez was not in the Cubs starting lineup Thursday after leaving Tuesday's game when Steven Souzaslid into his knee. Baez pinch hit Wednesday, beating out an infield hit and limping into second on a bad throw. He left the game, but Chatwood ran for him and scored the winning run.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbdavid botejavier baezjoe maddonkris bryantchicago cubs
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Just how good can these young Bulls become?
Plastic bucket hat protects fan from further injury at Wrigley Field
Is it time to trade deGrom? The Mets have a big choice to make
100 things to know about the Packers in their 100th season
More Sports
Top Stories
Lakemoor police shooting: Man with 2 guns fatally shot, authorities say
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Trump to talk tariffs in Granite City, Illinois on Thursday
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroys it
VIDEO: Beachgoers form human chain in NC to save swimmers
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments called 'hate speech'
Man shot in Rogers Park near Loyola University Chicago
Show More
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Missing college student Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline
Melania Trump will watch any TV channel she wants, spokesperson says
Glen Ellyn family was at risk of losing home over court document mistakes
Man, 30, charged in fatal Wheeling crash that killed 16-year-old girl
More News