Cubs mascot helps raise money in memory of girl battling cancer

Audrey Hughes, a 4-year-old Arizona girl who battled cancer, was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and their mascot, Clark the Cub. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 8,500 runners participated in the 16th annual Race to Wrigley on Sunday to raise money for Cubs charities, which support vital projects in Chicago.

Even Clark the Cub raised $1,500 because the race was about more than just exercise for him. Sporting bright purple boots, the Cubs mascot raced for one of his biggest fans - Audrey, a 4-year-old girl who battled cancer who also wore purple boots.

"She's here in spirit in the boots. She had a pair of boots exactly like that. She would have had a blast," said Ira Hughes, Audrey's dad.

Clark met Audrey Hughes, of Arizona, in 2015 during her brave battle with cancer. She quickly became part of the Cubs family.

Memories of Audrey keep the family going, remembering her sweet spirit as she cheered for her favorite team. She loved the mascot and enjoyed cheering for the team.

"It's just great to have the support of the cubs and support of Clark ... we always enjoy being part of the Cubs organization," Hughes said.
