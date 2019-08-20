Cubs, White Sox announce 2020 spring training schedules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Major League baseball, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox announced their tentative 2020 spring training schedules Monday.
The Cubs have a tentative 32-game schedule, including 17 in Sloan Park and 15 Cactus League road games, beginning Saturday, February 22 at Sloan Park against the Oakland Athletics. The final game is against the San Diego Padres on March 23, also at Sloan Park.
The White Sox also begin their 2020 Cactus League season on February 22, playing the Los Angeles Angels at Camelback Ranch - Glendale. They will play 15 home games there, and will close their spring training season on March 22 against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Glendale.
The White Sox and Cubs will play each other twice during spring training: once on March 6 at Sloan Park in Mesa and again on March 13 at Camelback Ranch - Glendale.
Schedules are subject to change and additional games can be added.
White Sox single-game tickets go on sale Monday, January 6, 2020. Fans can sign up for the ticket information waiting list at camelbackranchbaseball.com. Click here for all White Sox spring training information.
Cubs single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, January 11, on cubs.com, at the Sloan Park ticket office or by calling 1-800-THE-CUBS. For more information visit sloanpark.com.
