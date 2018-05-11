On a bleak spring day, cold and a little rain at Gallagher Way didn't stopping the Cubs and White Sox from heating things up inside Wrigley Field."Welcome to Wrigley, glad you're here! Come on in, come on in, make a friend," greeters shouted as hundreds of Cubs and Sox fans streamed in.The Cubs welcomed their crosstown rival White Sox to Wrigley Field for a three-game series. Gene Simmons threw out the first pitch, looking like the KISS of death for the Sox."It's just about North Side versus South Side," said David Cordell, Cubs fan..Sox fan Eric Gray waited in line to get in and looked a little nervous."This is a lot Cubs fans here. A lot of Cubby blue!" he said.White Sox Manager Rick Renteria was back at Wrigley Field looking for a win against the team that punched him in the gut and fired him to make room for Joe Maddon."Redemption for sure, for sure he wants a win," said Tony Faciano, Sox fan.But there were bigger things to focus on through the on-and-off rain. Bragging rights are on the line."I am a diehard Sox fan, but i don't hate the Cubs," Gray said. "I don't care what they do. You know, if they win it's good for the city."Relations between the teams have been worse, as seen in the 2006 Barrett/Pierzynski beat down.But now fans feel generally united."It's still Chicago, we're all one city," Cordell said.Some fans showed their unity, even in divided households."It's just cool to see everyone. Cubs and Sox come together," said Holly Westerkamp, a Cubs fan, as she stood next to her boyfriend Jack Neubauer, who was decked out in Sox gear."I love it, it's great for the city," Neubauer said. "When both teams are going to be good in two to three years, it's going to be great for the town. Hopefully we get that World Series cross town classic in a couple of years too."Crosstown Classic World Series? Now that would be something.The White Sox will host the Cubs for a three game series in September. The Cubs won the first game of this Crosstown Classic 11-2.