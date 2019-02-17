Dionne's Notebook: Sunday practice, veteran leadership

Sunday at Chicago Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona, looked a lot like a typical Sunday - a little bit more laid back.Days after arriving, the players put in a lighter work-out and caught their breath a little before the full squad arrives on Monday.Pitchers and catchers are already there and were building some chemistry and camaraderie over the first few work outs.In Sunday's "Dionne's Notebook,' ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers talked about the veteran leadership as well as anticipation for spring training to really heat up.