Sports

Football players at Ohio middle school help team's manager with spina bifida score touchdown

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Eighth-grade football players in Ohio worked to make their team manager feel extra special during a game Wednesday night.

Paul Townsend was born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that occurs when the spine or spinal cord doesn't form properly.

His family was told he had a 2% chance to live to the age of 1. Townsend is now 15.

He loves sports and serves as the manager for an eighth-grade football team in Miamisburg. After all of his hard work, the team wanted to find a special way to thank Townsend, WKEF-TV reported.

They helped him score a touchdown during Wednesday night's game.

The team's coach said the touchdown took two years to plan.

"It's exciting, it really is, and I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it," said Helena Baker, Townsend's mom. "Even though he can't run and walk the way they do, he uses wheels so he does really well for his type."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiodisabilityschoolohiofootballschool athletics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Freeze warning issued for western Chicago suburbs Saturday
Calumet City mall reopens after 2 injured in drive-by shooting Police search for gunman
Chicago gets set for marathon weekend
Notre Dame to host 1st debate in 2020 presidential race
Oak Lawn village manager arrested in hit-and-run, 1 critically injured
Hillary Clinton honored in hometown at 'Trailblazing Women of Park Ridge' exhibit preview
Gun charge filed in pursuit where officer was struck by squad car
Show More
2,411 total fetal remains discovered in abortion doc's belongings : AG
Body found washed up on Northerly Island: police
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain will stop but temps will fall
Amazon to open 500-job fulfillment center in Channahon
More TOP STORIES News