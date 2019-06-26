Sports

Girl hit by Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball at Astros game had skull fracture: Lawyer

HOUSTON, Texas -- The 2-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. at a Houston Astros game last month suffered a skull fracture from the incident, according to her family's attorney.

Houston attorney Richard Mithoff's office released a news release Wednesday on the incident, marking the first time the family involved in the May 29 ordeal has publicly disclosed the young fan's condition.

"The family's foremost concern is about the health of their child, but they also wanted me to extend their thanks to the fans and the Astros for their concern," said Mithoff, who notified the team of his and family attorney Steve Polotko's retention in the matter.

RELATED: Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit by foul ball
EMBED More News Videos

An emotional Albert Almora Jr. said that he tried to keep his composure after he realized the foul ball hit the little girl, but he broke down during the inning.



According to attorney's office, the girl also had subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema.

She also had a seizure and is on medication to prevent recurrences, Mithoff's office said. She is recovering at home.

The family's identity was not disclosed. In the days after, the Astros said the family asked for privacy.

The incident happened during a game between the Astros and the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

SEE ALSO: Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. foul ball hits fan; line drive leaves kid injured
EMBED More News Videos

A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. Her condition is unknown.



Almora Jr. hit a line drive in the fourth inning into the field-level stands down the third base line, where it hit the girl.

The girl was picked up by a man, who Mithoff identified only as a relative, and he dashed up the stairs not long after she was struck. A photo taken by The Associated Press showed the girl apparently conscious and crying as she was whisked away and nearby fans looked on.

After the game, the Astros issued a statement saying the fan was taken to a hospital.



Thursday, MLB echoed the team's sentiment in its own statement:

"The events at last night's game were extremely upsetting. We send our best wishes to the child and family involved. Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. With last night's event in mind, we will continue our efforts on this important issue."

Like all major league stadiums, Minute Maid Park has netting to protect fans near the field from foul balls. On the third base side in Houston, it extends to the end of the visiting team's dugout. The girl was sitting in what looked to be the third or fourth row about 10 feet past where the netting ends.

Following recommendations from Major League Baseball, by the start of the 2018 season all 30 teams had expanded their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts after several fans were injured by foul balls in 2017.

At Yankee Stadium in May 2017, a boy was struck on the head by a portion of Chris Carter's broken bat. A fan sitting beyond the first base dugout was hit by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Aaron Judge in July of that year. And in September, a young girl was injured by another 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier and was hospitalized.

Since the Astros incident, a fan at an Los Angeles Dodgers game was hit by a foul ball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsafetymlbhouston astrosbaseballchild injuredcubs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty
Brendt Christensen offered to locate body of Chinese scholar: Lawyers
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
What Illinois' Tobacco 21 bill means for in-betweeners
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Newly-trained paramedic performs CPR to save girl, 5, at Rainbow Beach
Show More
VIDEO: Woman allegedly tried to kidnap kids at airport
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Longest-tenured ESPN anchor announces retirement
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
More TOP STORIES News