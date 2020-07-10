Sports

IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines due to increased COVID-19 cases on high school sports teams

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The governing body for Illinois high school sports is making changes to its Phase 4 guidelines.

The Illinois High School Association is working with the state's Department of Public Health to limit physical contact and increase mask requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The modifications announced Thursday are "due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state."

Limiting physical contact also extends to sports games and competitions against other schools, including 7-on-7 in football, an IHSA spokesperson said.

Chicago Public Schools issued a statement to parents and guardians over the updated IHSA guidance.

To adhere with the IHSA guidelines, CPS is prohibiting competitions of any time, starting next week. The district will not allow contact drills or physical contact of any kind between student athletes.

Student athletes that can comply with social distancing while participating in physical activities outdoors won't have to wear masks, the district said.
