Joe Maddon, Alex Rodriguez hash out thoughts on Yu Darvish remarks

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon met with ESPN analyst Alex Rodriguez to clear the air before Sunday night's game against the Washington Nationals after Rodriguez made controversial comments about right-hander Yu Darvish two weeks ago on a broadcast.
"Alex and I had a really nice discussion," Maddon said. "I felt good about it. Hopefully he felt equally the same."
Rodriguez indeed echoed Maddon's description of their talk.
"We had a brief, very positive conversation," Rodriguez indicated.
Rodriguez also addressed the situation during the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, saying, "We had a very positive, constructive conversation in Joe's office."
Maddon was upset after Rodriguez said Darvish was on his own rehab plan as he recovers from a right-elbow ailment while also indicating it was an issue in the Cubs' clubhouse. Maddon refuted those comments when they were made, and told Rodriguez as much on Sunday.
"When you speak badly about my group it brings out the Hazelton in me," Maddon said, referencing the Pennsylvania town in which he grew up. "I responded very open and candid. ... My job is to protect my brood. It's no different than being a parent."
Rodriguez said he wouldn't take back any comments he made that night but feels like he and Maddon left it on good terms.
"My job is to say it fairly and objectively, and I have 25 years in the game," Rodriguez stated. "We don't always have to agree on everything, but I do have a lot of respect for Joe and the Cubs organization ... and that hasn't changed.
"Joe and I plan to have drinks together. That's planned. That's in the books."
