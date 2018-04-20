Local gymnasts competing in NCAA Men's Championships in Chicago this weekend

The NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships are here in Chicago this weekend. Starting Friday, the best in the country will vie for individual and team titles at the UIC Pavilion.Chicago has long been a hot bed for great gymnasts and there is no shortage of local competitors here this weekend. Two of those are Stanford's Grant Breckenridge from Libertyville and Buffalo Grove Gymnastics and Josh Martin of Nebraska who also trained at Buffalo Grove and Aerial Gymnastics. Both are proud to represent this area especially this weekend in front of their families.