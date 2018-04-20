SPORTS

Local gymnasts competing in NCAA Men's Championships in Chicago this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships are here in Chicago this weekend. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championships are here in Chicago this weekend. Starting Friday, the best in the country will vie for individual and team titles at the UIC Pavilion.

Chicago has long been a hot bed for great gymnasts and there is no shortage of local competitors here this weekend. Two of those are Stanford's Grant Breckenridge from Libertyville and Buffalo Grove Gymnastics and Josh Martin of Nebraska who also trained at Buffalo Grove and Aerial Gymnastics. Both are proud to represent this area especially this weekend in front of their families.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgymnasticsChicagoNear West SideBuffalo GroveLibertyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News