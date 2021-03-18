ESPN

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets close tomorrow at noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Head to www.ESPN.com/bracket to make your bracket for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

Click here for all the basics you need to fill out a tournament bracket.

Follow ESPN's 2021 NCAA tournament coverage here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsindianamarch madnesscollege basketballespn
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPN
Chicago White Sox OF Luis Robert looking to build on impressive 2020 debut
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Malcolm Subban unplugged: Hockey idols, getting traded, his big brother P.K. and more
Top scorers face off in Denver-Chicago matchup
Poeltl has 20 points, 16 rebounds as Spurs rally past Bulls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all in April, sources say
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Aurora holding mass vaccination event at former Carson Pirie Scott store
CFD firefighter falls through floor while battling Englewood fire
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
Show More
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
James Levine opera: Former Met conductor dead at 77
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
More TOP STORIES News