Montgomery, Bote lead Cubs to 5-0 victory over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mike Montgomery allowed five hits over six-plus innings, David Bote drove in a career-high three runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 Tuesday night.

Montgomery (4-4), who the Royals drafted in the first round in 2008, picked up his first win since June 29. Montgomery is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in four appearances against the Royals.

Bote's first career triple with two out in the first scored Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward. His fifth inning single scored Javier Baez.

Victor Caratini, who led off the inning with a single, scored on Zobrist's sacrifice fly. Zobrist left in the bottom of the inning with left hip tightness.

Ian Happ's sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Bote with the final run.

Royals rookie Brad Keller (4-5) was removed after six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks.

The Royals had only one runner past second base, when Adalberto Mondesi swiped third in the seventh.

The Royals have lost six straight and are 14-43 since May 30. They are tied with Baltimore for the worst record, 34-79, in the majors.

BRYANT UPDATE

Cubs 3B Kris Bryant took grounders and played catch, but has not picked up a bat since going on the disabled list on July 24 for the second time with left shoulder inflammation. "I'm really bored, not fun at all," Bryant said. "But you gotta do what you gotta do to get healthy and hopefully it never happens again. It's frustrating. It's not fun to go in the trainer's room every day. I feel like I'm normal but it's only when I'm swinging the bat." No timetable has been set on when the 2016 NL MVP player will return. "I'm not going to get ahead of myself," he said.

HEYWARD BATS FOURTH

RF Jason Heyward batted cleanup for the first time this season for the Cubs.

ROYALS MAKE TRADE

The Royals acquired RHP Jon Perrin from the Brewers in a minor league trade. Perrin, 25, went to Olathe East, a suburban Kansas City high school, and Oklahoma State. He was assigned to their Double-A Northwest Arkansas club. The Royals sent Lexington RHP Sal Biasi to the Brewers.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Anthony Bass (right mid-thoracic strain) tossed a flawless inning Tuesday for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs against Las Vegas. Bass threw eight pitches, all strikes, in his second rehab appearance since going on the DL on July 21.

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session for the first time since going on the DL on July 11. . OF Brian Goodwin (left groin strain) is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but manager Ned Yost said he would not. "I'm not sure what their timeline is," Goodwin said. "I just keep getting better every day."

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana, who is 3-9 versus the Royals, will start the series finale.

Royals: RHP Heath Fillmyer is looking for his first big league victory.

