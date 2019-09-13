Montini High School football to take on Mt. Carmel High School

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Montini High School faces a tough challenge this week. The Broncos are ranked 7th. Friday they will head to Mt. Carmel High School's new stadium to take on Jordan Lynch's 11th ranked Mt. Carmel team.The Broncos are coming off a 12-2 season. They are off to a 2-0 start this year, heading into the Chicago Catholic League."This is a big test for us but we think we've come as far as we can in these three weeks. Anxious to see how we do against a top notch team and a top notch program. I think it would say a lot," said Mike Bukovski, coach. "Anytime you can win on the road in this league, playing any of these teams, it's a big big win. We've got to control our execution and our energy level at the start of the game. If we do that than we're going to compete and have a good chance to do some good things.""I saw a great example by the seniors last year so I just want to keep their path going and my message has been work hard and good things will happen," said Nate Muersch, receiver. "They have a new stadium and I just can't wait to play and that stadium will be a great atmosphere but all in all, it's going to be fun."