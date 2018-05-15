The results of the NBA Draft Lottery are in and the Chicago Bulls will pick seventh, with the Phoenix Suns getting the number one pick.The Atlanta Hawks will pick second, followed by the Sacramento Kings at third. The annual lottery was held in Chicago at the Palmer House Hilton.The Suns have the best chance of getting the top pick at 25 percent.The Bulls had a 27-55 record last season, which had them tied with the Sacramento Kings for the sixth-worst record. The Bulls had a 5.3 percent chance of landing the first pick in the draft and an 18.3 percent chance of picking in the top three.In the 2017 NBA Draft, the Bulls moved up to the seventh pick and selected Lauri Markkanen out of Arizona. The trade sent All Star guard Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.The Bulls have twice won the NBA Draft Lottery. In 2008, the Bulls won the lottery despite having just a 1.7 percent chance to win and selected point guard and Chicago native Derrick Rose out of Memphis. In 1999, the Bulls won with a 15.7 percent chance and selected power forward Elton Brand out of Duke.