NFL hosting private workout for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick

SAN FRANCISCO -- Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will have a chance to work out in front of NFL teams this Saturday.



The NFL organized the private session in Atlanta, which will involve on-field work and an interview, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported that all 32 teams are invited, and a video of the workout and interview will be made available as well.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick hasn't played since the 2016 season.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," he said after hearing about the opportunity.




