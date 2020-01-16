Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: Police issue arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 31-15. (AP Photo/David Richard)

By CHRISTINA CARREGA
NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday, alleging the Cleveland Browns wide receiver committed "a simple battery" at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The allegation is a misdemeanor, a police spokeswoman confirmed to ABC News.

Beckham's alma mater, Louisiana State, beat Clemson 42-25 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianaarrestnflu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Chicago could expect several inches of snow, ice Friday
Chicago Water Dept. tests tree-saving technology
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on LSD near Diversey: CPD
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
Show More
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Trump's impeachment trial opens
More TOP STORIES News