Rockies players make giant coffee run before beating Cubs

Maybe it was coffee that lead the Colorado Rockies to an 11 to 2 win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Maybe it was coffee that lead the Colorado Rockies to an 11 to 2 win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday.

While in Wrigleyville, the team sent players in full uniform to get all their teammates coffee from Starbucks.


They used a cart to wheel the entire order back to Wrigley Field.


The Rockies tweeted "successful delivery" of the 26-drink, $111 coffee order.

