Rockies players make giant coffee run before beating Cubs

.@noelcuevas56, escorted by Daniel Castro and @hmusky15, had to do a coffee run in Wrigleyville this morning...in full uniform. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/o2aZ9S1x2L — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

This is what a $111.55 coffee order looks like. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BMtOB8guYW — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 2, 2018

Maybe it was coffee that lead the Colorado Rockies to an 11 to 2 win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday.While in Wrigleyville, the team sent players in full uniform to get all their teammates coffee from Starbucks.They used a cart to wheel the entire order back to Wrigley Field.The Rockies tweeted "successful delivery" of the 26-drink, $111 coffee order.