7 on your sideline

St. Rita High School football takes on Richards High School in Week 2

By Larry Snyder
CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Rita football is on the rise. They are ranked 17th in the latest Sun Times top 25 poll and they're 1-0 on the season after beating Joliet Catholic 31-14 in week one.

Friday the Mustangs take on 6th ranked Richards High School in Oak Lawn, a team they lost to last year. And they don't want to repeat that again this season.

"It was the first time we played them in 20, 30, 40 years. So our guys realize that," said Todd Kusk, coach. "These seniors don't want to graduate without a victory over them. But in the same aspect it's week two. It doesn't matter what happened last year. It's all about this year and how we prepare right now."

"Favorite thing about being on St. Rita is our team chemistry this year," said Nick Adent, senior captain. "I think that's our strength too. We love each other. We fight for each other and the brotherhood is strong and we are going to give it our all to make sure we're all going 100 percent. To make sure we'll have the best season possible and do anything for our team.

"This week coming up, we know Richards is a good football team. And we believe we're a good football team as well. This is a big one for us. To prove that last week wasn't a fluke and that we've been doing some things well," Kuska said.
