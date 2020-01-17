7 on your sideline

Maine West Warriors on pace for another state run after last year's undefeated season

By Larry Snyder
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Coming off the heels of an undefeated season and a 4A State Championship, Kim De Marigny's Maine West Warriors have picked up where they left off last year.

The squad has only lost one game this season, and with Oregon recruit Angela Dugalic, they are on pace for another run at a state title.

De Marigny gave credit to her players.

"They're the ones who work day in and day out. They're the ones who do all the hard work. I just watch film and give them my opinion of what they ought to do. So the girls work really hard," she said.
Dugalic praised her coach.

"The intensity that we practice with, Coach D, the mentality that she has also reflects on us. We like to win. We're not used to losing," Dugalic said.

Dylan Van Fleet, a guard on the team, said their practices are "super competitive."

"It's super competitive because we want it to be like a game. We don't want to go into a game, coming from practice, not ready. So, even though we can be at each others throats defensively but then afterwards, best friends," Van Fleet said.

De Marigny said her team has evolved.

"We're not the same team," she said. "We're different. But we have the same expectations of all of our kids have really bought into the mentality of how hard work really pays off."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsdes plaineshigh school sportsbasketball7 on your sideline
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
Fremd H.S. girls basketball team eyes 1st state title
Glenbrook South Titans set eyes on school record
Bloom High School's basketball team eyes championships
Nazareth Academy to face off against Mount Carmel Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News