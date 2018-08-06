Struggling Yankees gunning for another win vs. White Sox

CHICAGO -- Considering how much his team has been struggling of late, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has found himself searching for answers.
One option he's not considering: Rallying the troops with a team-only meeting.
Heading into Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, the Yankees have lost five of their last six games after finally ending their skid with an emphatic 7-0 victory behind a Lance Lynn masterpiece on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Despite the Yankees' issues playing without slugger Aaron Judge, Boone is more apt to try to figure things out on the field rather than behind closed doors.
"I don't feel that need (to meet)," Boone told reporters Sunday, according to Newsday. "If I sensed that our guys weren't preparing right or struggling in different situations, (I might call a meeting). But I really feel like their focus is good, I think they'll be able to turn the page. So I have no issue."
Boone told reporters that he met with the team as a whole at the start of spring training when he was taking over the team and did so again before the All-Star break. But with Judge's return date still uncertain, Boone won't resort to motivational meetings when he believes other methods would be better.
"There are times when you have to address your team, obviously, as a whole group," Boone said. "I would never necessarily shy away from that, but I don't think it's usually necessary. I think you can get messages across in many different ways."
CC Sabathia will take the mound for the Yankees on Tuesday. Sabathia (6-4, 3.59 ERA) is in search of his first victory since July 4 and has taken no-decisions in his last three starts and worked only three innings in his last outing against the Boston Red Sox. Sabathia is 19-6 with a 3.78 ERA in 35 career starts against the White Sox.
Despite Monday's loss, which snapped Chicago's four-game winning streak in a setback in which the White Sox managed three hits, manager Rick Renteria has said his team's recent success have produced a series of teachable moments in winning baseball. Each of the White Sox four wins previous to Monday's setback were by one run, which Renteria said he believes will pay dividends as his team continues to mature.
His players agree.
"The experience of those games is something that you've got to go through and be in those situations, playing defense and taking those at-bats, taking those pitching scenarios of being in those situations," White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson told reporters Monday, according to NBC Sports Chicago. "You can't really just think about them. You've got to actually play in them. And that's something that we're going through right now. So it will definitely be good for us."
The White Sox placed left fielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a left hamstring strain, which prompted Chicago to recall outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Charlotte. In other roster moves Monday, the White Sox activated catcher Kevan Smith from the paternity list and optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Charlotte.
Reynaldo Lopez will start for the White Sox on Tuesday. Lopez (4-9, 4.40) has dropped four of his five last starts and is coming off a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals. Lopez will face the Yankees for the first time in his career.
