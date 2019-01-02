SPORTS

Texas Longhorns' mascot Bevo charges at Georgia Bulldogs' mascot Uga at Sugar Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

The Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo added some pre-game fireworks after nearly attacking Georgia's mascot Uga.

NEW ORLEANS, La. --
The Texas football program's mascot, a large white and brown longhorn steer named Bevo, caused a stir at the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday when it knocked down its barricade and briefly charged in the direction of Georgia's mascot , a bulldog name Uga.

Uga X, an English bulldog wearing a bright red Georgia sweater, was quickly pulled out of harm's way, but Bevo's head and horns appeared to make contact with several people, including a couple of photographers, who scampered out of the way or were knocked down.

There were no reported injuries and Bevo was quickly restrained.

The incident, about an hour before kickoff, was caught on video and quickly became a sensation on social media.

While it appeared to many that Bevo was advancing aggressively toward Uga X, the steer's chief handler disputed that version of events.

Silver Spur alumni association executive director Ricky Brennes, who is in charge of handling the 1,700-pound steer, said Bevo was simply agitated because he wanted to walk and was being restrained.

"He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before," Brennes said. "He ran through the gate and into where Uga's area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn't aware Georgia's mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog."

Texas athletics spokesman John Bianco said "all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo" at the Sugar Bowl, including two halters, two chains and six handlers to hold him.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsanimal attackmascotuniversity of texasu.s. & worlddogLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Magic-Bulls Preview
Pastrnak, Bruins beat Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic
Outlaw helps No. 10 Hokies down Fighting Irish, 81-66
More Sports
Top Stories
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot
Chicago police officer commits suicide on NW Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Flurries, freezing drizzle Wednesday morning
3 juveniles charged with driving stolen car that hit CTA bus in Avondale
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Show More
Take a look at January's climate information for the Chicago area
14-year-old driver reportedly causes deadly crash
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
New law holds pet owner responsible for dangerous dog attacks
More News