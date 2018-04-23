CHICAGO, Illinois --After a fan caught the attention of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his response to her taunting was quite epic.
Jacob Qualls, who happens to be a huge Astros fan, posted the interaction on Twitter.
He says a White Sox fan nearby was taunting Verlander and the Astros saying "they suck."
What was Verlander's response? The pitcher responded with a sign that read "no, you suck."
Qualls said there were several Astros fans in that section, so many people were cheering when Verlander held up the sign.
WATCH: White Sox fan kicked out of game after taunting Verlander
Lauren Spoo and her friend captured the White Sox fan on video yelling behind the Astros dugout before security escorted her out. Spoo said the fan was also making fun of pitcher Brad Peacock calling him "baby deer."
The Astros Twitter account got in on the fun.
"This is amazing (laughing emojis)," the Astros tweeted.
This is amazing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cZynniUvhq— Houston Astros (@astros) April 22, 2018
Oh, and just a reminder, the Astros have won both games against the White Sox this series.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Good, I was there last night and heard so many jeers from #WhiteSox fans toward him, I’m glad he got a chance to turn the tables a little! ❤️— Erin (@erin_b86) April 22, 2018
I L-I-T-E-R-A-L-L-Y love @JustinVerlander— Cheryl Faulkner (@maadimom) April 22, 2018
Verlander is a legend 😂😂😂— Saved By The Ball (@SBBPodcast) April 22, 2018
This is like on Seinfeld when Jerry goes to heckle the lady at work 🤣— Bobby Davis (@fightsandlaughs) April 22, 2018
I was at the game right behind her, she was screaming stuff like that all game.— Colin Kenney (@ColinKenney2894) April 22, 2018
