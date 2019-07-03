Sports

White Sox game against Detroit Tigers postponed due to rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox postponed their Tuesday night game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field due to rain.

The game will be made up on Friday, September 27, as part of a straight doubleheader beginning at 3:40 p.m. CT, the team said. The game originally scheduled for that day will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans who have tickets to the originally scheduled September 27 game can attend both, the Sox said. Tickets for Tuesday night's game cannot be used for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the box office prior to entry, according to the team.

Fans can also apply the value of their tickets to tonight's game to any future regular season White Sox home game.
