White Sox spring training tickets on sale Monday

It's still winter, but starting Monday fans can purchase single tickets to White Sox spring training games.

This year the South Siders will be training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale in Arizona.

Spring training games begin February 23 and last through the end of March. The Sox take on the Cubs at Camelback Ranch on March 15.

For more information including the full spring training schedule and a trip planner, and for tickets, click here.
