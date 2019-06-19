Chicago White Sox to become 1st MLB team to extend protective netting to foul poles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5322768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An emotional Albert Almora Jr. said that he tried to keep his composure after he realized the foul ball hit the little girl, but he broke down during the inning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox are taking new steps to protect fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.The White Sox will become the first Major League Baseball team to extend the netting to the corners of the outfield.This comes a week after a woman at Guaranteed Rate Field was struck in the head by a foul ball and hospitalized. Plans are in place to extend the netting all the way to the outfield, stopping at the foul poles, as soon as possible.Players are applauding the measure, including Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. He hit a foul ball in Houston that hit a little girl in the stands."I don't think anybody should go home with bumps or bruises or even worse, so whatever they have to do to take care of that, I'm glad they're taking procedures," Almora said.Before the 2018 season, every team extended the netting to the end of each dugout. But Major League Baseball has left the decision of increased netting up to each team and the White Sox decision could just start a trend.