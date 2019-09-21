Wrigley Field organist retires after playing at Chicago Cubs games for 3 decades

CHICAGO (WLS) -- His fingers have been sweeping the keys at Wrigley Field since 1987, but organist Gary Pressy's 9th inning has come. The 61-year-old is retiring."I've been so blessed with doing it for 33 years," Pressy said. "A job I just love."Pressy has dreamed of playing the organ at Wrigley since he was a boy."When I was 5-years-old, I said I want to be the organist for Chicago Cubs baseball games," Pressy said. "I would play in the backyard."Pressy was tapped for a full-time job in 1987 and he has never missed a game."I do a lot of music from big band era, all the way to Lady Gaga Poker Face," he said."Hey Hey Holy Mackerel" from the 1969 Chicago Cubs is Pressy's favorite, but the one he must play every game comes in the 7th inning."Take Me Out to the Ballgame" has given Pressy some great memories, a tradition that began with the late Harry Caray."I remember one time we had a little electrical problem with the sound system, he said, 'Gary what happened?' I said, 'It's the sound system.' He said, 'Fix it, darn it.'"While Pressy will never forget some memorable guest conductors after Caray's death, 2016 was the highlight of his career. A World Series ring is welcome addition to his left playing hand."I was lucky enough to play on stage at Grant Park," Pressy said. "I've never seen so many people in my life. It was incredible, I want to do it again."