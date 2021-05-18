Jeremiah Paprocki, 21, debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer

And now, making his #Cubs debut ...



Wrigley Field public address announcer, Jeremiah Paprocki! #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/qdsVMcCPNI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 17, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Chicagoan is making us proud as the new public address announcer for the Cubs.Jeremiah Paprocki made his Wrigley Field debut Monday night. The 21-year-old is the Cubs first Black PA announcer, and one of the youngest in Major League Baseball."It's been a dream of mine sitting in these stands and actually mimicking the PA guy and pretending that I was in that seat," he said.Paprocki is a student at the University of Illinois - Chicago. He graduated from CICS Northtown Academy on the city's North Side.