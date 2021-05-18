Sports

Jeremiah Paprocki, 21, debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young Chicagoan is making us proud as the new public address announcer for the Cubs.

Jeremiah Paprocki made his Wrigley Field debut Monday night. The 21-year-old is the Cubs first Black PA announcer, and one of the youngest in Major League Baseball.


"It's been a dream of mine sitting in these stands and actually mimicking the PA guy and pretending that I was in that seat," he said.

Paprocki is a student at the University of Illinois - Chicago. He graduated from CICS Northtown Academy on the city's North Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagowrigleyvillemlbblack historyafrican americanssportschicago cubschicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL lifts mask mandate, but Chicago mayor wants clarification from CDC
Shots fired inside Calumet City mall, police say
Girl, 15, shot while walking dog in Washington Park: police
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
1st year of COVID-19 turned Illinois into 'Wild West'
Man charged with shooting 2 CPD officers in Lawndale
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Show More
Marni Yang's attorney says injuries on Roni Reuter's body prove innocence
Gov. Pritzker signs $1.5B expansion of rental relief program
48 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Pervis Staples remembered as great brother, singer at funeral
IL reports 946 COVID cases, 6 deaths
More TOP STORIES News