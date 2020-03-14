Sports

Zion Williamson pledges to cover salaries of New Orleans arena workers

By
With the NBA season suspended at minimum for 30 days, that means a lot of arena workers are going to be out a minimum of two paychecks with no games to staff.

The former Duke Blue Devil star Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans said he would "cover the salaries" for workers at the team's arena for the next 30 days.

While some players like Kevin Love and Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000, Williamson said he will cover the salaries of the Smoothie King Center workers.

"This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis," Williamson wrote on Instagram.


The Pelicans released a statement Friday thanking Williamson for his generous giving. The team clarified in their statement that the team does not own the arena and are working to assist staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianadurham countyduke universityduke blue devilsdukenew orleans pelicans
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Social visits at Cook County Jail suspended
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Show More
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
Woman denied coronavirus test raises questions about COVID-19 screening
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
What to know about 46 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News