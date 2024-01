Lakeview's St. Alphonsus Parish holds mass in honor of Black Christ of Esquipulas

St. Alphonsus Parish in Lakeview, Chicago held a Sunday Mass in honor of the Black Christ of Esquipulas, Guatemala.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Alphonsus Parish on Chicago's North Side held a mass in honor of the Black Christ of Esquipulas on Sunday.

Worshipers in Lakeview prayed and sang songs in observance of the feast day, which marks the first time the iconic sculpture representing Christ in agony on a baroque-style cross with a crown of thorns first arrived at a small church in Esquipulas, Guatemala.

Worshipers were treated to a reception offering authentic Guatemalan and Mexican food following the mass.