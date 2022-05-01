chicago police department

St. Jude Memorial March honoring fallen Chicago police officers kicks off

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

Memorial march honoring fallen Chicago police officers kicks off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been no shortage of people at the annual St. Jude Memorial March.

Slow-moving traffic has been coming in on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as hundreds of officers and first responders file in. The sound of bag pipes has been overtaking the museum campus as the march got underway with everyone there paying tribute to fallen Chicago police officers.

SEE ALSO | Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers at memorial near Soldier Field

Ella French is the lone Chicago police offer to die in the line of duty within the past year. She's now honored in the Gold Star Memorial. The march honors her and so many others in a longtime tradition to commemorate the sacrifice these officers make each day on the job.

It's another event making its first return since the pandemic halted it in 2019, so there's a special feel of unity as these first responders march together Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonear south sidepolice officer killedeventspolice officertrafficofficer killedcommunitypolicechicago police departmentmemorial
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
21 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Would-be robber fatally shot on South Side; 1 in custody, police say
2 attacked with knives at CTA station, on train, police say
16 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
EF-0 tornadoes reported in DuPage, Boone counties: NWS
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Sisters shot, 1 killed in River North ID'd by family
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
Girl, 3, who died in South Side apartment fire ID'd, ME says
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Some evacuated from Mariupol; House Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
Show More
2 attacked with knives at CTA station, on train, police say
21 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Chicago Bears agree to release QB Nick Foles following 2022 NFL Draft
Grayslake meteorology student among 3 killed while storm chasing
Chicago Weather: Overcast, breezy and cooler Sunday
More TOP STORIES News