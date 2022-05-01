CHICAGO (WLS) -- There has been no shortage of people at the annual St. Jude Memorial March.
Slow-moving traffic has been coming in on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as hundreds of officers and first responders file in. The sound of bag pipes has been overtaking the museum campus as the march got underway with everyone there paying tribute to fallen Chicago police officers.
SEE ALSO | Honor Guard holds 24-hour vigil for fallen Chicago police officers at memorial near Soldier Field
Ella French is the lone Chicago police offer to die in the line of duty within the past year. She's now honored in the Gold Star Memorial. The march honors her and so many others in a longtime tradition to commemorate the sacrifice these officers make each day on the job.
It's another event making its first return since the pandemic halted it in 2019, so there's a special feel of unity as these first responders march together Sunday.
St. Jude Memorial March honoring fallen Chicago police officers kicks off
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News