Dublin gets ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

DUBLIN (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

Travelzoo's Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been traveling through Ireland this week for all the fun!

On our 7 A-M show, Saglie joined us live from Malahide Castle in Dublin with some highlights - and a peek at how Ireland's gearing up for the big holiday.

READ MORE: St. Patrick's Day 2024 parades, river dyeing, pop-up bars and parties

He also gave some tips and advice for Americans traveling to Ireland this year.

SEE ALSO ABC7 celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Chicago with live parade special