Dublin gets ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 15, 2024 1:21PM
Dublin gets ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

DUBLIN (WLS) -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner -- and people in Chicago and around the world are ready to celebrate!

Travelzoo's Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has been traveling through Ireland this week for all the fun!

On our 7 A-M show, Saglie joined us live from Malahide Castle in Dublin with some highlights - and a peek at how Ireland's gearing up for the big holiday.

READ MORE: St. Patrick's Day 2024 parades, river dyeing, pop-up bars and parties

He also gave some tips and advice for Americans traveling to Ireland this year.

SEE ALSO ABC7 celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Chicago with live parade special

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
