St. Patrick's Day 2024 parades, river dyeing, pop-up bars and parties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people flock to downtown Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Tons of events have already been announced downtown and beyond!

Whether you are looking for a fun daytime event or an all-day party, there will be plenty of festivities to keep the celebration going all weekend.

Special events will be happening all across the city:

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 16

The annual parade will kick off at 12:15 p.m. The parade route begins at Columbus Drive and Balbo Avenue and continues north. Entry to the parade route opens at 11 a.m. and will only be permitted at Jackson Avenue and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Chicago River dyeing

March 16

Join the crowd downtown to watch the Chicago River turn a vibrant shade of green. The famous river dyeing will take place on Saturday, March 16 as part of the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade festivities. According to the parade's website, the best views will be from Upper Wacker Drive.

South Side Irish Parade

March 17

Another traditional Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off on Sunday at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue in Beverly. The community-based parade centers on "faith, family, community and Irish heritage."

St. Patrick's Day Clover Cruise

March 16

This two-hour long river cruise will take you sailing down the Chicago River after it has been dyed green. Enjoy a festive bagpipe performance and a corned beef sandwich while you celebrate. Tickets will also include two drink tickets and access to a photo booth on the boat.

St. Patrick's Day 2024 with The Screaming Orphans

March 17

Irish band The Screaming Orphans will be performing at the Mayfair Theatre in the Irish American Heritage Center. The band is known worldwide for their genre-breaking music. Tickets are $35 and $30 for IAHC members.

If you're looking for a party:

Pub Night at the American Writer's Museum

March 12

Celebrate Irish-American literature with a night of fun activities at The American Writer's Museum. The event will include pub trivia, a Leprechaun hunt, the opportunity to customize a pub coaster and access to their bar.

Trolley Pub Crawl

March 16

Hop on a trolley and ride through the city with stops at bars along the way. Choose from four trolley lines; The red line, purple line, blue line or orange line, which will make stops at different bars across multiple neighborhoods.

Chicago Shamrock Crawl

March 16

Kick off the celebration with this annual bar crawl around Wrigleyville. Tickets to this event will get you admission to over 20 bars, a free T-shirt, access to breakfast buffets, gift cards to use on the crawl and more. The event will start at 8 a.m.

St. Patrick's Day at Lizzie McNeill's

March 16

There will be free entry on March 16 at this Irish bar with great views of the Chicago River. If you want to avoid long lines, priority access tickets are available. They include exclusive entry and a free T-shirt.

Location: 400 N. McClurg Court, Chicago, IL 60611

Charm'd Pop-Up Bar

The popular St. Patrick's Day pop-up is back! Located above Bamboo Club in Wrigleyville, Charm'd Bar will be open from Feb. 17 to March 24. Their menu features a variety of themed food and drinks. Tickets start at $5.

Address: 3505 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL, 60657

St. Patrick's Day at Paradise Park

March 16

Start the day with games and pizza at Paradise Park in Wicker Park. Their St. Patrick's Day event includes a lively party, a buffet package, a drink package inclusive until noon, music and more. All guests will need to have a ticket to enter.

Address: 1913 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

St. Patrick's Day at Rebar

March 16

Rebar will be going all out for the perfect Irish party, including access to front-row views of the river dyeing. Their St. Patrick's Day event includes an Irish-inspired buffet, a special performance from the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band and a live DJ.

Address: 401 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

River North Bar Crawl

March 16

Just steps away from the river dyeing, this bar crawl will be taking place in River North. It is the 10th year of this St. Patrick's Day event, which includes access to all of the best bars and clubs downtown. Tickets include $20 in gift cards to use at bars like Moe's Cantina, Barstool, TAO and more. The full schedule will be announced on March 15.

St. Patrick's Day boat party

March 16

The best view to watch the river turn green is on the river! This event includes tickets for an afternoon boat ride with a DJ, complimentary St. Patrick's Day themed beads and glasses, and drinks. Videographers and photographers will also be present to capture the moment.

St. Patrick's Day at Hopsmith

March 16

Tickets for the event include access to the celebration at this Irish tavern, a drink and appetizer package, music and more. Their doors will open at 8 a.m., so you can get the party started early. All guests must have a ticket to enter.

Address: 15 W. Division St, Chicago, IL 60610

Brunch day party at The Dime

March 17

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the official holiday with a brunch party in Lincoln Park. The Dime will be serving up delicious food and drinks with an incredible line up of DJs to keep the party going all day long.

Location: 2263 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60614