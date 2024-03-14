Trinity Irish Dancers perform at ABC7 ahead of St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are just a few more days left until Saint Patrick's Day!
The world-renowned Trinity Irish Dancers of Chicago -- will continue their annual tradition of performing around the city and suburbs.
They are quite the busy bee's -- performing up to four-hundred shows across Illinois and Wisconsin during the St. Patrick's Day season!
Meggie Heilman, the managing director at Trinity, joined ABC7 along with the dancers who gave a special performance.
