Colombia stadium collapse: At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands crumble during bullfight

By AICHA EL HAMMAR CASTANO
At least 6 dead, 200 injured after stands collapse during bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia

EL ESPINAL, Colombia -- At least six people have died and more than 200 were injured after an accident occurred at the venue of a bullfight in Colombia.

The spectators were watching the bullfight in El Espinal, Colombia -- about 100 miles southwest of Bogota -- on Sunday when several stands collapsed, the Tolima Civil Defense told ABC News.

In addition to the six people who died, more than 200 were injured, 10 of which are in serious condition, according to the Tolima Civil Defense.

It is unclear what caused the stands to collapse, ABC News reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The ethics surrounding bullfighting, which involves killing the bull at the end of the contest, has come into question in recent years. While the practice is customary in many Spanish-speaking countries, a judge in Mexico City extended a ban on bullfighting indefinitely earlier this month over complaints that bullfights violated residents' rights to a healthy environment free from violence, The Associated Press reported.

While four states in Mexico have already banned bullfighting, a ban in Mexico City could mark the end of nearly 500 years of bullfighting in Mexico and could threaten the practice internationally, The AP reported.

ABC New's Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.
