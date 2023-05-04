Chicago area 'Star Wars,' May the 4th celebrations

Celebrate May the 4th, a.k.a Star Wars Day, with these fun facts about the pop culture phenomenon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May the "fourth" be with you! May 4 is known as Star Wars Day, in honor of the iconic quote "may the force be with you."

Check out this list of events happening in the Chicago area, and celebrate the iconic "Star Wars" universe!

CHICAGO

Assemble Your Squadron - A May the 4th Celebration

WhirlyBall Chicago

1825 W. Webster Ave., Chicago IL 60614

May 4, 2023 from 6-10 p.m.

Rebel Leaders, assemble your squadrons and get ready for a unique star wars celebration. WhirlyBall Chicago is hosting a double-elimination style star wars-themed tournament and costume contest. Each squadron, or team of five players, has a chance to win one of three galactic prizes for the best dressed and top competing squadrons. Prizes include a $1,000 WhirlyBall gift card.

Each team ticket grants you entry into the tournament, a dinner buffet, and two drink tickets per person. Players must be 5'4" tall in order to play WhirlyBall. Costumes must not interfere with WhirlyBall operation. All sales are final and non-refundable.

Trivia Wars: Star Wars Trivia, Costume Contest, Lightsaber Fight

Redline VR

4702 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago IL 60640

May 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Redline VR is Chicago's premiere immersive entertainment destination. It features virtual reality escape rooms, multi-player arcades, and event nights. On May 4, Redline VR and Counterfeit Combat are hosting an epic May the 4th event you will not want to miss. "Trivia Wars" will include trivia on the movie franchise hosted by "How Star Wars Is It?," a costume contest, prizes, cocktails and an epic lightsaber battle between Rey and Kylo Ren by professional stage combatants from Counterfeit Combat. Trivia sign up starts at 7 p.m., and trivia starts at 7:30.

May the 4th Be With You Weekend at Otherworld Theatre

Otherworld Theatre

3194 N. Clark St., Chicago IL 60613

May 4, 2023 7 p.m. to May, 7 2023, 11 p.m.

Otherworld Theatre is hosting an action-packed lineup of "Star Wars" events beginning on May the Fourth. Enjoy live podcast recording, theatre productions, improv performances and book signings all centered around "Star Wars."

Star Wars Day Perler Beads

Gage Park Library

2807 W. 55th St., Chicago IL 60632

May 4, 2023 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Calling all teens, celebrate May the Fourth by making your own lightsaber keychain at the Gage Park Public Library!

May the 4th Be with You

Little Italy Library

1336 W. Taylor St., Chicago IL 60607

May 4, 2023 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Come talk all things Star Wars and make a fun craft at the Little Italy Public Library!

Bedtime with BB-8: Star Wars Story Time

Lincoln Belmont Library

1659 W. Melrose St., Chicago IL 60657

May 4, 2023 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

May the Fourth be with you! Join Chicago Public Library as they read a few stories and do a simple craft or play a game. Costumes or PJs optional. Best for kids ages 4 through 8, but the whole family is welcome.

May the 4th Be With You! A Star Wars Celebration

Lincoln Belmont Library

1659 W. Melrose St., Chicago IL 60657

May 4, 2023 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Join the Lincoln Belmont Public Library in sharing and celebrating all things Star Wars. Participants help decide the path, choosing between trivia, book series discussion, brick building, art, games or a combination.

Costumes are optional. Drop in when you can or stay for the entire two hours. For tweens and teens, ages 10 and above.

NAPERVILLE

Characters on Water Street! - Downtown Naperville Alliance

Water Street, Naperville IL

May 4, 2023 from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

The Force will be strong in Downtown Naperville on May 4! Attendees will see familiar costumed characters from a galaxy far, far away roaming around Water Street during this free event. Characters on Water Street will be held weather-permitting.

ELMHURST

Star Wars Trivia at Elmhurst Brewing Company

Elmhurst Brewing Co.

171 N. Addison Ave., Elmhurst

May 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Join us for a special May the Fourth trivia night at Elmhurst Brewing Co!

Sean with Baig of Tricks Entertainment will be quizzing you over every major film in the Star Wars franchise while Elmhurst Brewing Co. keeps your team fueled up with their delicious craft beer, full bar and menu. There are prizes for the top teams.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE

Star Wars-Inspired Science Kit

Elk Grove Village Public Library

1001 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village, IL

May 4, 2023

May the 4th be with you! Celebrate Star Wars Day and pick up a science kit in Youth Services to take home and enjoy for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade. Registration is limited to Elk Grove Village Library holders.

If you want to celebrate May the 4th your own way, you can find ideas and tips for costumes, party decorations and things to do, plus recipes for blue milk and other treats, at www.starwars.com/star-wars-day.

