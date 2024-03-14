Cast of 'Station 19' heads into 7th, final season of ABC firefighter drama

'We have the greatest fans in the world.' Co-stars Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz reflect on their seventh and final season of the long-running firefighter drama "Station 19."

LOS ANGELES -- This week, the ABC drama "Station 19" begins its final season.

The firefighter-centered spinoff from "Grey's Anatomy" will wrap up after seven seasons with more than 100 episodes under its belt.

As they wrap up the action-filled drama series, stars Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George say the ending is bittersweet.

"On one hand, we are devastated that we're not going to be able to tell these stories anymore, and go as long as 'Grey's'. But at the same time, it's given us a lot of gratitude to celebrate and highlight what we have accomplished," said Ortiz.

"I mean, we have the greatest fans in the world," said George. "And they've shown us so much love knowing that it's going into our last season. So thank you for sticking it out through the strike. Thank you for sticking with us for seven seasons and get your wine and your Kleenex because the season is going to put you through some feels!'

When it comes to what they've learned about their real life firefighting and EMT counterparts, Ortiz and George have nothing but respect.

"When a firefighter EMT shows up, you are in a bad situation, and you are thanking heaven that they are there," said George. "There's a level of heroism that these men and women have that you just have to marvel at, you know?"

Ortiz agreed. "If I can take something away from the show, is whenever I see firefighters in their truck, just driving by or whatever my instant reaction is, thank you."

And while their characters may do a lot of running into burning buildings, it's the ensemble scenes at the firehouse the actors enjoy the most.

"When we get together in that kitchen - game over. We can't keep our mouths shut. I mean talk about loud; the first AD (assistant director) is having to say 'shhh!'. Like we're little kids! I mean it's it's insane how crazy we get when we're together," said Ortiz.

George added, "Because the friendships you see on screen are real."

In addition, in that kitchen, they really cook - and they really eat!

"And sometimes when we're eating we have to be very careful. Specific about what we decide to eat," said Ortiz. "Because that will be, what, how many takes - 50?"

"It's funny," said George. "If you eat this meatball on the end of that line, then you got to do it 15 times. Suddenly, it's not as funny."

"Station 19" airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.