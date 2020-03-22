Police break up parties violating Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) -- Police had to break up two parties, enforcing Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order that took effect Saturday night.

Video showed heavy police response as officers reminded party-goers of the statewide order in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Officers busted one event at an AirBnB in a Chicago neighborhood. No one was arrested, however officers did order everyone to go home.

The governor said this order is not one he takes lightly and one that was made after talking to health care experts, mathematicians, and looking at the modeling for what will happen without taking this drastic action. Pritzker said he enacted the order to avoid the "loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives."

Illinois' action now means more than one in five Americans are under stay-at-home orders. That includes everyone in New York, California and Connecticut where violators are being threatened with fines.

In Louisiana, people across New Orleans have also been ordered to stay home. Restrictions are also in place in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida where several beaches have been closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicagosocial distancingcoronaviruspartycovid 19 pandemicpolicecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News