Stephen Calk, Manafort's Chicago banker, found guilty in federal bank fraud case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a lightning-fast verdict, Chicago banker Stephen Calk was found guilty on all counts Tuesday morning in a federal bank fraud case, according to attorneys in a New York City courtroom.

Prosecutors said he tried to trade $16 million in loans given to 2016 Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in exchange for a top administration post, from secretary of the Army to treasury secretary to an ambassadorship.

Calk is the founder and now-ex chairman of The Federal Savings Bank in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood.

The bribery case grew from an investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 election conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Calk has steadfastly denied the charges of a quid pro quo with Manafort and contends that $16 million in loans to the campaign boss were solid. Among those leading Calk's legal team is Jeremy Margolis, a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Chicago and ex-director of the Illinois State Police.

Manafort, convicted in separate and unrelated financial crime cases, was pardoned by President Trump and is not charged with Calk.

Calk and his legal team left the courthouse in Lower Manhattan this morning without commenting. He will remain on bond until sentencing scheduled for January.

