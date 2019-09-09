'Making a Murderer' Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'

Steven Avery.

WAUPON, Wis. -- The attorney representing Steven Avery, the man who was found guilty of killing Teresa Halbach in 2005, has announced a substantial reward for the discovery of Halbach's "real killer," according to a press release.

Kathleen Zelner, Avery's attorney announced the substantial reward in a press release Monday, reported WTMJ. Zelner said the funding was provided by a concerned citizen, for the "arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach."

Steven Avery was convicted of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, among other crimes in the 2005 killing of Teresa Halbach after a lengthy and controversial trial that took place in Manitowoc County.

RELATED: 'Making a Murderer' appeal to be heard by full federal court in Chicago

The case gained national attention after the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" depicted Avery's conviction and appeal process.

Avery has attempted to unsuccessfully appeal his conviction several times. He is currently serving a life sentence in the Waupon Correctional Institution.

RELATED: Appellate court in Chicago takes up 'Making a Murderer' inmate Brendan Dassey's case

(The-CNN-Wire & 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmurdermaking a murdererbrendan dasseywoman killedu.s. & world
RELATED
Appellate court in Chicago takes up Brendan Dassey's case
Protest planned for "Making a Murderer" subjects in Wisconsin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Woman shot to death while driving, crashes into home
Parents sentenced in Wis. girl's torture
Show More
Brewers fan receives heart transplant from Cubs fan
Woman denied pedicure because she was 'too big'
Are credit card rewards worth the hype?
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
FEMA encourages families to prepare for emergencies
More TOP STORIES News