Car plunges 70 feet off Stevenson Expressway, landing on street below, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured after their car took a plunge off the Stevenson Expressway early Friday morning.
The driver was traveling westbound on I-55 when they lost control and went over the concrete wall on the side of the expressway around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Illinois State Police. The car fell 70 feet down to Cicero Avenue.
The driver was transported to an area hospital but does not have life-threatening injuries, ISP said. It's not clear what might have caused the crash.
