3 killed in Stevenson Expressway wrong-way crash on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police responded to the crash involving a car and an SUV in the outbound lanes of I-55 near Cicero Avenue at about 12:35 a.m.Two women, a driver and a passenger, were in one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The male driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.All outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated. Lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.