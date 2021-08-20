3 killed in Stevenson Expressway wrong-way crash on SW Side

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

3 killed in wrong-way crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded to the crash involving a car and an SUV in the outbound lanes of I-55 near Cicero Avenue at about 12:35 a.m.

Two women, a driver and a passenger, were in one vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The male driver of the other vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

All outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway were closed at Cicero while police investigated. Lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosleepy hollowtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashwrong waytraffic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago indoor mask mandate takes effect
End of Watch: Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest
Police, supporters from around the country attend officer's funeral
3 suburban schools lose recognition over mask rules
Babysitter arrested after missing IN baby found dead in woods
Wrigleyville hit-and-run survivor begs driver to come forward
Vigil held after 2 sisters shot, 1 killed, in Belmont Central drive-by
Show More
1 dead, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into bus stop
Former CPD officer convicted of stealing drugs, money fired
COVID-19 vaccines offered at some South Side McDonald's
Blue Angels take ABC7's Jesse Kirsch on ride of a lifetime
Chicago Weather: Humid, mainly dry Friday
More TOP STORIES News