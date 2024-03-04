CTA passenger helps rescue people from 2 house fires in South Chicago, police say

There were immediate injuries reported. It's unknown how many people were inside the houses when the fire began.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people are displaced after two houses caught fire early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 2:12 a.m. at the 8000-block of South South Shore Drive in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Its unknown which house caught on fire first.

A passenger on a passing CTA bus helped save some residents from the burning homes, according to a witness.

"Me and the bus driver seen the flames half a block away," said witness Chris Campbell. "We pulled over, we went and woke up everybody."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

