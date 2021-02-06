2nd stimulus check money mix-ups, and how to fix them

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of viewers have reached out to the I-Team with problems getting the second round of stimulus money.
From missing stimulus payments to money coming through unexpected methods, here are answers for frustrated anyone who desperately needs this financial lifeline.
"I can't pay the bills that I need to pay. Everything is behind," said Ursula Haskell of Calumet Heights. "I got the very first check. The second stimulus check was sent into a closed account."
Haskell said the second stimulus deposit went into an account she was forced to close due to civil unrest over the summer. She said she's been calling and going online, but has been unable to get her new bank account information to the IRS.
"They need to start answering the phone, or either communicating with us," she said.
The I-Team gave Haskell's information to the IRS. A spokesperson said the agency is prohibited from commenting on specific cases but directed us to this information for cases like Haskell's, but said, "Your payment information cannot be changed. If you don't get a payment and you are eligible to receive one, you can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 tax return."
You could also be dealing with stimulus money mix-ups if:
-You didn't file a 2019 tax return. In that case, you'll also need to claim the amount you're entitled to on your 2020 tax return.
-You used tax software for a return. In that case, your check may go to a transitional bank account used to process your tax refund. Tax software companies are working with the IRS to fix this problem.
-The IRS hasn't processed your 2019 tax return yet. The pandemic caused an agency slow down.
The I-Team also found that not all stimulus payments are deposited into bank accounts or mailed by check. The US Treasury and IRS mailed 8 million Economic Impact Payments on prepaid debit cards.
"My first response was, this doesn't look right," Wheaton resident Andrew Weiss said.
Weiss didn't expect a stimulus debit card and nearly threw it away.
"I posted it on the NextDoor app in Wheaton to see if anybody else got it. A couple said 'it's a scam throw it in the trash' and a couple said 'no it's legitimate,'" he said.
The government's website said the Visa debit cards issued by MetaBank can be used for online and in-store purchases. You can even transfer the funds to your personal bank account using an ATM.
"I'm overwhelmed with joy right now," Haskell said after the I-Team stepped in to help. "I received my stimulus check yesterday from the IRS in the mail. Thank you so much for the help you have given me."
The IRS has tools on their website, like their "Get My Payment" tracker, to help you with the status of your second stimulus check.
It may take up to three to four weeks for you to receive your payment. Watch your mail carefully for a check or debit card. For more information about Economic Impact Payments and the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, visit IRS.gov/eip
If you didn't get any payments or got less than the full amount, you may qualify for the credit, even if you don't normally file taxes. See https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/recovery-rebate-credit for more information.
