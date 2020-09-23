I-Team

Stimulus check update: 300K in Illinois to receive letter from IRS regarding eligibility

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal government sent out coronavirus stimulus payments months ago, but many people still haven't received their check. Others were underpaid.

The IRS is now sending letters to millions of people nationwide.

The people who will receive these letters are those who are typically not required to file taxes and could still be eligible for the economic impact payment, also knows as a stimulus check.

The letter urges the recipient to visit the special Non-Filers tool on the IRS.gov website and they're urging you to do this before the October 15 deadline.

The letter is officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A and is written in English and Spanish and directs you to the irs.gov website for more information.

Nearly 300,000 people in Illinois will get these letters. But the IRS cautions that receiving a letter is not a guarantee of eligibility, but it is possible that you could be owed a stimulus check.

For more informaiton, visit IRS.gov.
