Former US Postal Service employee accused of stealing stimulus checks: Prosecutors

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Former USPS employee accused of stealing stimulus checks: Prosecutors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Chicago has been charged with stealing stimulus checks from the mail, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced Tuesday.

Olivia Bryant, 33, has been charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Bryant stole three pieces of mail, which contained stimulus checks, from her route in March of 2021.

Bryant pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday. A status hearing is set for May 13.

Each count of mail theft is punishable by up to five years in federal prison.
