Stolen box truck suspect slams into truck in wild freeway crash during chase in California

MALIBU, Calif. -- A suspect in a stolen box truck was involved in a wild freeway crash during a dangerous chase on Wednesday in the Malibu area.

It all started in the Pacific Palisades area along Pacific Coast Highway where police began tracking the driver. At one point, LAPD patrol units backed off of the chase as the suspect continued to flee from police.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's helicopter was above the highway and captured the moment when the suspect briefly weaved through incoming traffic as an LAPD unit trailed behind them.

The suspect's driving, however, then became reckless.

At one point, the suspect came inches away from rear-ending a pickup truck.

AIR7 HD captured the moment a suspect in a stolen box truck nearly rear-ended another driver as they were fleeing from police.

The suspect then weaved around them and continued. This happened just as rain had fallen in the area and the roads were visibly slick.

The driver continued and made its way onto the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near Newbury Park where the suspect hit the corner of another box truck, leaving it with a dangling front bumper. They continued driving, and, near the Fillmore exit, the suspect in the stolen box truck rear-ended the driver of the second box truck.

The driver of that second box truck - which belongs to a company called Mr. Tire based in San Bernardino - ultimately pulled over on Highway 23 at Janss Road.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.