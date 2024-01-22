WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CA woman arrested after $2,500 worth of stolen Stanley cups found in her car

KABC logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 8:46PM
CA woman arrested after $2,500 in stolen Stanley cups found in her car
A woman in Roseville, California, was arrested after police found 65 stolen Stanley cup tumblers stashed in her car.
KABC

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Police arrested a woman after she was caught with a car full of stolen Stanley cups in Roseville, California.

Workers at a local business called police last Wednesday after they saw a woman loading up a shopping cart full of the popular tumblers and leaving their store without paying.

The store employees tried to stop her, but the woman ignored them, stuffed the stolen tumblers into her car and took off, authorities said.

Responding police officers spotted the woman on a nearby highway and pulled her over. That's when they saw the extent of her haul.

Authorities said the 23-year-old Sacramento woman stole 65 Stanley cups from the store. The cups were valued at nearly $2,500.

The Roseville Police Department shared this quip on social media:

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits."

WATCH: New Stanley cups spark chaos at Target, selling out in minutes

Limited edition Valentine's Day Stanley cups are causing chaos at Target.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW