Driver critical after stolen U-Haul truck crashes into Little Calumet River

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stolen U-Haul truck crashed into the Little Calumet River after a police chase Wednesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The stolen UHaul truck went into the water near 130th Street and Indiana Avenue.

CFD said the driver attempted to swim away and Hammond police officers went into the water to bring him out.

A CFD dive team rescued the driver, who is in critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.