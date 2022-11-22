What stores are open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Target, Walmart, and Best Buy will be closed, while Whole Foods and some Starbucks locations will remain open.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen talks about inflation and the latest food trends as holiday shoppers head to their local grocery stores ahead of Thanksgiving.

In reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores abandoned their late-night Thanksgiving hours because of COVID-19, and most of them plan to carry that practice into 2022 and beyond.

Target, for example, told employees in 2021 that closing stores on Thanksgiving would become "the new standard" after CEO Brian Cornell heard from workers who were happy to stay home from the holiday.

Retailers also are starting to extend the holiday shopping window, offering deals earlier than ever before. The growth in popularity of online shopping also lets retailers profit before the kickoff to the holiday shopping season even with brick-and-mortar stores closed.

Yet some companies, like big-name drugstore Rite Aid and supermarket chain Whole Foods Market, will remain open on Thursday, Nov. 24, with regular holiday hours at most locations.

Here's what we know about store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

NEW

Walmart - Closed

Walmart and other large chains will again close their stores on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many companies first started in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

"It's a thing of the past. We'll again be closed on Thanksgiving," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an interview on NBC.

Target - Closed

All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores reopening at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday,

Best Buy - Closed

Though closed on Thanksgiving, the consumer electronics retailer has extended store hours during the holiday shopping season, open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

MORE: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for Black Friday holiday shopping

Kohl's - Closed

Walgreens - Open

Most Walgreen stores will be open with modified business hours on Thanksgiving Day. Most 24-hour pharmacies and stores will operate with regular hours.

Trader Joe's - Closed

Trader Joe's stores are closed nationwide on Thanksgiving, along with Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Grocery stores will close at 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Whole Foods - Open

The supermarket chain opens with modified hours on Thanksgiving Day -- as well as Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Whole Foods is closed on Christmas.

Kroger - Open

Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open until 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

BJ's Wholesale Club - Closed

The company said in 2021 it has a tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day so "team members to spend time with family and friends" and "rest and recharge." BJ's warehouse clubs will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m. local time and will not offer senior hours.

CVS - Varies by location

Home Depot - Closed

The home improvement retailer is closed on Thanksgiving and reopens for Black Friday, with store hours depending on location.

Rite Aid - Open

Dick's Sporting Goods - Closed

The retailer will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day, and most locations will be open 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Costco - Closed

Staples - Closed

The office supplies chain will be closed on Thanksgiving, and most locations will reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Starbucks - Varies by location

Macy's - Closed

Macy's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.. The department store will reopen with extended hours the next day from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.